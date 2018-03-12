8 Pioneering Women Artists of Black Mountain College

From its home deep in the North Carolina woods, Black Mountain College nurtured and inspired some of the most celebrated artists of the mid-20th century. Teachers encouraged experimentation and collaboration amongst students variously specializing in art, design, writing, and music—which, in turn, inspired daring new works of modern art.

While history books regularly celebrate the school’s relationship with famous male painters, from Josef Albers to Robert Rauschenberg to Cy Twombly, the women who studied and taught at Black Mountain College are rarely given their due.

Below, we highlight eight female artists who passed through the progressive institution during its short but influential life from 1933 to 1957. From Anni Albers and Mary Parks Washington to Ruth Asawa and Dorothea Rockburne, these painters, sculptors, and weavers not only shaped the legacy of Black Mountain College, but pioneered new approaches to abstraction and art-making in the process.



