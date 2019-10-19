8 Questions Artists Should Ask a Prospective Dealer

A consignment agreement is a contract that determines how long a gallerist will be entitled to hold, and attempt to sell, your work. (One artist I spoke to, who asked to remain anonymous, said that “the shorter the consignment, the better” when starting out; they suggested three months as an appropriate time frame.) This contract will also spell out other things, like how long the dealer can take to pay you your share of profits following a sale, and what that profit-sharing agreement even is: 50/50? 60/40?

The consignment agreement might also sketch out more granular concerns. Discounts are almost a given in the art world, with many collectors assuming that a dealer will knock 10 or 20 percent off the listed price ; in that case, your contract should specify whose share of the profits that discount will come out of. The main point here is: Take your time, read slowly, and don’t be afraid to question or amend any stipulations that seem concerning. The agreement isn’t a boilerplate document that’s set in stone; asking questions shows you’re invested, not rude. Ask a family member to help, or hit up online resources like this tremendously exhaustive free guide . Don’t let your enthusiasm for your first exhibition back you into a legally binding corner.





Are we on the same page about my career goals?

“There are obvious things everyone wants—[like] an early-career museum retrospective in 2020,” joked Ellie Rines, who runs the small but influential New York gallery 56 Henry. But beyond those pipe dreams, the gallerist said she “always discusses goals with an artist leading up to their show. I want to know if there are priorities: being included in more group shows? Having a greater presence in Los Angeles? Specific residencies?” That transparency from the artist, Rines added, lets her be equally transparent in terms of what’s realistic on her end. Discuss your own ambitions in detail with any gallerist with whom you’re about to embark on a project, or formal representation.





Am I expected to cover any costs or pay any fees?