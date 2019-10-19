8 Questions Artists Should Ask a Prospective Dealer

For an artist, getting picked up by a gallery is a major career milestone. But it also involves a huge leap of faith. When someone expresses interest in your work, it can be flattering—but don’t let that distract you from the fact that you’re entering a business relationship like any other. You wouldn’t blindly accept an office job without first ironing out particulars like salary and benefits, would you?
Whether you’re discussing a solo project, a one-off exhibition, or formal representation, it’s vital to have open and honest conversations about expectations, budgets, finances, and more. We asked a few artists (and one dealer) for their thoughts on some questions it’s important to ask before committing.