8 Surrealist Photographers You Should Know, from Dora Maar to Man Ray

In 1924, with André Breton’s Surrealist Manifesto, Surrealism was born. Drawn to the writings of Sigmund Freud, artists of the movement explored the unconscious in their works. They embraced the element of chance, engaged with dreams, and created a visual language of latent sexual desire through symbolism and the female form. Many of them also looked to Freud’s idea of “the uncanny” to transform the recognizable world into an unfamiliar version of itself to disquieting effect.

Anti-authoritarian and anti-Fascist, the Paris-based movement drew a wide range of artists. Their varied practices have inspired diverse subsequent movements, from Pop to Feminist Art. Photography, unlike painting, posed the added constraint—and challenge—of dependence on the tangible world to create unexpected representations. Below are eight Surrealist photographers who raised questions on the nature of reality, humanity, and individual identity as they captured the world around them in novel ways.



