8 Works to Collect at ARCOlisboa

At ARCOlisboa, joségarcía ,mx presents several recent sculptures by the Danish conceptual artist Beier, ahead of her upcoming solo show at the gallery. Across sculpture and installation, Beier explores cultural symbols and the circulation of images, extracting from both art history and the internet. Here, she depicts the archetypal “female nude” of art history as a coco fesse—a seed from Seychelles that has been collected since the 16th century, known for its curvaceous shape—bursting through the straw seat of a chair.





Taus Makhacheva, A Space of Celebration, 2009

On view at ARCOlisboa:

narrative projects • Opening, Booth OP04