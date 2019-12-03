At 80, Ceramics Legend Ron Nagle Is Still Perfecting His Otherworldly Sculptures

Peter Voulkos Ken Price Nagle started making a name for himself in his twenties, when he banded together with a cohort of like-minded artists. Alongsideand, he rebelled against conventional applications of clay: throwing pretty, functional pots and slip-casting decorative objects. In the process, the artists made vehement enemies of both traditional ceramicists and white-cube-approved sculptors working in metal and wood.

In a 2010 essay, art historian David Pagel candidly paraphrased the hurdles faced by Nagle and his peers, whose activities came to be known as the “California Clay Movement”: “When Nagle was coming into his own as an artist, making tiny cups in bright colors was just about the dumbest thing an artist could do—especially if he wanted to be taken seriously.” Indeed, Nagle wondered: Would his work ever be recognized? Would death, like so many artists before him, be the force that pushed him out of obscurity? In a song he wrote for a 1970 album (Nagle is also a prolific songwriter and musician), he mused, “Cheese now, there’s no time like the present—do I have to die to get it?”

But, ever bullheaded, Nagle stuck to his vision, compulsively perfecting his weird, microcosmic sculptures for 60 years. Even now, when most of his peers are dead or long retired, Nagle heads to his studio every day, right after breakfast. “I can’t chill out. I tell people I’m writing a book called The Man Who Couldn’t Have Fun,” he laughed. For Nagle, aging has triggered something of a deadline he’s racing: “I feel like I gotta work my fuckin’ ass off before it’s time to go to the great clay pit, or whatever it is.”