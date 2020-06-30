$84.5-Million Francis Bacon Triptych Leads Sotheby’s Marathon Virtual Auction

Helen Frankenthaler’s The night’s three top results were not exactly surprising—they were achieved by the lots with the highest estimates. There were, however, eight new auction records set over the course of the sales, most of them at slightly lower price points. The evening’s second lot,dazzling, cinematic composition Royal Fireworks (1975) from the Ginny Williams collection, more than doubled its high estimate of $3 million as well as the revered artist’s auction record, selling for a hammer price of $6.7 million, or $7.8 million with fees.

Matthew Wong Vija Celmins The first lot of the contemporary art portion of the evening, a meditative and surreal landscape by the late artist, blew past his previous auction record ($62,500) and, following fevered phone bidding via specialists in Hong Kong and New York, sold for a hammer price of $1.5 million—more than 18 times its high estimate of $80,000. With fees, the price came to $1.8 million. A work that was recently featured inretrospective at the Metropolitan Museum of Art , Night Sky #7 (1995), didn’t quite reach its low estimate of $6 million, hammering down at $5.55 million, but that result was still well ahead of her previous auction record of $4.2 million. With fees, the result came out to $6.5 million.

Jean-Michel Basquiat’s The evening saw sustained competition not only from phone bidders, but also from collectors bidding through Sotheby’s digital platform. During the contemporary portion, Sotheby’s notched its biggest online sale ever.Untitled (Head) (1982) surpassed its high estimate to sell to an online bidder for a hammer price of $13.1 million, or $15.1 million with fees. That result was also the fourth-highest price of the night and a record for a Basquiat work on paper.

Surrealists Leonor Fini Remedios Varo Alice Rahon The Impressionist and modern portion of the sale opened with a suite of works by femaleand set new auction records for three of them.Figures on a Terrace (Composition with Figures on a Terrace; La Terrasse) (1938) doubled its low estimate to sell for a hammer price of $800,000 ($980,000 with fees).Armonía (Autorretrato Sugerente) (1956) quickly surpassed its high estimate of $3 million—and her previous auction record of $4.3 million—to sell for a hammer price of $5.2 million, or $6.1 million with fees. AndLos Cuatro Hijos Del Arco Iris (1960) more than doubled its high estimate of $180,000 to sell for a hammer price of $410,000, or $512,000 with fees—a dramatic jump from the French-Mexican artist and poet’s previous auction record of $112,500.

Wifredo Lam Pablo Picasso The sale also marked a new auction record for Cuban modernist, whose Omi Obini (1943) sold near its low estimate, for a hammer price of $8.2 million, or $9.6 million with fees, nearly doubling his previous auction record of $5.2 million. It was the Impressionist and modern art sale’s second-highest result, after—what else—aportrait of one of his lovers (which sold for $11.1 million, with fees).





Takeaway

Overall, there was plenty for Sotheby’s to be optimistic about in Monday night’s result. The evening’s biggest lots—several of which were consigned before COVID-19 became a global crisis—lived up to expectations despite the limitations of the virtual format and not all collectors being able to see the works in person before the sale. The auction house also benefited greatly from winning several major private collections, including those that belonged to Williams and the Andersons, as well as the trove of record-setting Surrealist paintings.

The sale also demonstrated that, given the right supply of knock-out paintings, serious collectors will turn up to a virtual auction. And though some had to get up very early (the sales started at 6:30 a.m. Hong Kong time) or eat dinner at their computers (the final gavel came down a little after 11 p.m. New York time), there were remarkably few technical glitches over the course of the evening. As Barker put it shortly after selling the final lot, speaking to an array of cameras and screens reminiscent of a retro-futurist science-fiction film: “It’s clear these innovations are here to stay.”

Sotheby’s will conduct its day sale of contemporary art in a similar format on Tuesday, June 30th. From there, the next auction house to test collectors’ willingness to embrace innovations will be Phillips, which is holding its evening sale of 20th-century and contemporary art on Thursday night. Finally, on July 10th, Christie’s will hold a cross-category sale spanning its Hong Kong, Paris, London, and New York salesrooms.