At 85, Abstract Pioneer Sam Gilliam Is Still Making Innovative Paintings

Last week, Pace Gallery
announced that it would be the first Manhattan gallery to represent the artist. Gilliam is also represented by Los Angeles’s David Kordansky Gallery, which has shown his work for many years.
“Sam never wanted New York representation,” Pace Gallery founder Arne Glimcher wrote to me by email. “He avoided the influence of the art scene including its writers—he wouldn’t be grouped into a Color Field niche.” Glimcher plans to expand Gilliam’s international reach, particularly into Europe and Asia, where he’s not as well-known. That’s not to say that Gilliam’s own home city has forgotten about him: This fall, the Kennedy Center’s new performance space, called The Reach, will debut with one of Gilliam’s draped paintings.