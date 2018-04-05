9 Communal Art Programs That Pay Artists to Create Experimental Work

Cambridge Community Supported Art

Cambridge, Massachusetts

Each day, Cambridge’s population is doubled by a large influx of commuters, and this CSA, active since 2011, wanted to create art patronage opportunities within the local corporate ecosystem. This was especially evident during last year’s annual harvest party (where shareholders collected their CSA artwork), which took place at the regional Google offices. Some of the works are still on view there, after Google’s arts committee invited the CSA to put on a six-month exhibition.

Opportunities like this have provided great exposure to the CSA’s annual roster of seven to nine artists, who create limited-edition prints for the program. Shareholders choose from three purchasing options: a small bundle (three artworks for $150), medium bundle (six artworks for $300), or a full share (nine artworks for $450). Beyond helping artists reach new patrons, Cambridge CSA also leads nine targeted business and marketing workshops for its artists to help them hone or develop financial skills.





CSArt Maine

Portland, Maine

Co-founded in 2014 by artists Alana Dao, Guy Lyons, and Meg Willing, this CSA has sought to foster a sense of community among local makers. Dao noted that they ran critiques and other events for participating artists to connect and meet one another. A few of the artists that took part in the program have gone on to begin work ventures together (such as local design firm Chicken 3000), and several others trade pieces with one another.

Of the works created for the CSA, pieces have ranged from photographs to limited prints and works on canvas that are sold at a monthly subscription rate of $25 per month (for a three month share, in which one work is distributed each month). The platform used to host harvest parties for shareholders to collect their work, but has now shifted to a digital subscription where works are sent out through the mail, inspired by the Mail Art movement.





CSArt Omaha

Omaha, Nebraska

Last year, when the artist Brian Wetjen decided to focus more on his art practice (as opposed to his day job as a web designer), participating in CSArt Omaha was exactly the motivation he needed. “It was a good incentive and requirement to get my shit together and be ready for a more professional approach to my art practice,” Wetjen recalled. Now creating limited edition works on paper for the second year in a row, he’s found that being part of the program has forced him to step up his practice and do things like update his website, make a presentation about his work, and prep his studio for visits.

Founded in 2014, CSArt Omaha has a successful track record thus far. Its 60 shares are in such demand, in fact, that they completely sold out in under an hour during the program’s first year.

The shareholders’ guaranteed financial support—a stipend of $1,500—gave Wetjen unprecedented creative freedom. “Many of the pieces were my first attempt at some new compositions and ideas,” he said. “Having the work ‘pre-sold’ let me work from the stance of knowing that I had to be happy with the final work, and then trust that if I liked it, the recipient would, too.”