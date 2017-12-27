9 Inventions That Revolutionized Artmaking, from Paint Tubes to Neon

Written language is estimated to be some 5,000 years old. But the dawn of the typewriter, and later the keyboard, transformed artists’ usage of the written word in their work. Between the development of artist’s books, painted typography, and the rise of Conceptual Art, this invention further expanded what artists could do, and what art can be.

While the first mechanical typing devices date back to as early as 1714, the modern “QWERTY” keyboard was patented by American inventor Christopher Sholes in 1868, and soon after, the first commercial typewriter was on the market. Revolutionary, yet extremely heavy and not so user-friendly, the typewriter didn’t change much until IBM introduced its Selectric typewriter in 1961, a more compact (and in keeping with ’60s style) update to the now century-old device. IBM continued to improve upon their product leading up to the computer age, by which point the keyboard—its modern name—became ubiquitous.

With these new devices, forward-thinking artists could move beyond antiquated handwriting and use mechanized text in their work. Conceptual artists were naturally drawn to the typewriter’s capabilities, especially Joseph Kosuth. His incorporation of machine-written dictionary excerpts into his “One and Three” installations beginning in 1965, and later deeming those definitions themselves as art in his “Art as Idea as Idea” series from 1966–68, challenged the centuries-old belief that works of art need to come from the creator’s own hand. Conceptual artists like Lawrence Weiner and Barbara Kruger would form their entire practices around typewritten text (the latter is particularly fond of Futura).

The ’60s also witnessed artists’ first experiments with painting words onto canvas so precisely and consistently that they mimicked what a keyboard could do. In 1966, Japanese artist On Kawara began Today (1966–2013), in which he painted the current date in uniform block lettering, eventually accumulating to some 3,000 works over nearly five decades. Around the same time, Ed Ruscha started exploring similar concepts from a West Coast-informed Pop Art lens, beginning with works like the oil-on-canvas OOF (1962). A few years later, he made an artist’s book—itself a new form of art pioneered by Ruscha and aided by the typewriter—called Royal Road Test (1967), filled with pictures of the artist and two companions chucking a vintage Royal typewriter out of a speeding car. Ruscha wasn’t nearly done with typographic work, however: In 1980, he designed his own font called Boy Scout Utility Modern, based upon the lettering style seen throughout his oeuvre, which he still uses today.

But perhaps no artist’s work is as synonymous with the keyboard as that of Jenny Holzer. Her text-based “truisms”—statements on feminism, social injustice, and the complexities of being human—began in 1977, when Holzer typeset her one-liners in alphabetical order and printed them on cheap commercial paper, hanging them up around New York City. This radical body of work has since appeared around the globe on scrolling LED signs, theater marquees, marble benches, billboards, massive building projections, and beyond.