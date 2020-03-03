Kelly Akashi Artists working in glass don’t usually command the space of Chelsea galleries. Yetfirst solo show at Tanya Bonakdar Gallery proves that should not be the case. With her mastery of traditional glassmaking techniques, the Los Angeles–based artist harnesses the volatile material and combines it with other substances—bronze, rope, wood, marble, steel—to encapsulate and express feelings of fear, joy, and sadness, among others. The exhibition title, “Mood Organ,” helpfully offers a glimpse into Akashi’s intentions: It’s a nod to the Penfield Mood Organ, a gadget imagined by sci-fi writer Philip K. Dick that would allow people to control and leverage their emotions.

On the main floor, water trickles from a spherical bronze fountain (Weep, 2020), which is encircled by five sculptures that pair a bronze cast of the artist’s elegant hand with glass forms—a Venetian-style bubble, a lacelike globe, a translucent curlicue. Each sits atop a walnut pedestal shaped after the EKG waves of Akashi’s heartbeat. The sharpness of the sculptures’ pointy fingernails contrast with the fragile glass forms they caress.

Upstairs, Cultivator (Metaphoric) (2020), a larger-than-life marble hand, is draped in delicate glass flowers and cradles what resembles a small spiky fruit. A small room is dedicated to Triple Helix (2020), a table of vessels that resemble the shapely torsos of ancient fertility figures; next door, braids of golden rope and hand-sculpted glass antlers drape a larger gallery. The enveloping experience does indeed toy with our moods, presenting exceptionally alluring objects that often feel incredibly breakable, and remind us that our emotions are just as fragile as glass.

—Casey Lesser



