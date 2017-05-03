9 Satellite Shows to See in Venice

Anyone whose stomach was flipped by Jordan Wolfson’s Real Violence (2017) at the Whitney Biennial might want to steer clear of this show, which allows two bad-boy provocateurs—one American, one German—to expand their dark visions into the realm of virtual reality. (The projects were accomplished in collaboration with Khora Contemporary, a Copenhagen-based company helping contemporary artists branch out into VR technology.)

Christian Lemmerz, whose sculptural output celebrates an almost cartoonish level of gore and offensiveness, promises a visceral “close-up experience with a burning corpse of Jesus Christ, which ‘rains’ embers” (sure to be a crowd-pleaser among the Italian Catholic community). And Paul McCarthy, never known for a subtle touch, will doubtlessly revel in the chance to push some high-tech buttons.







