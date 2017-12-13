



3. Make sure it’s worth it

Beyond costs, there are plenty of other reasons an opportunity may not be worth it. Some might not provide the kind of support, resources, network, exposure, or space to experiment that you what you need at this particular moment. Some might surround you with too many (or not enough) people or distractions. The best way to learn is by looking up past participants and try to find interviews where they speak about their time at the residency, check reviews on Rate My Artist Residency, or get in touch with them directly.

Ask yourself questions like, how would you like to spend your time? What would you need, in terms of equipment, language skills, or project assistance? Would it suit your lifestyle?

Think about your level of comfort. Can you rough it? Opportunities vary from farm houses with intermittent electricity to luxury hotels with continental breakfasts. Check a map and use Google Street View to get a sense of the environment.

Also consider the social environment. If you’re looking for solitude, find a place that works with less than three people at any given time to avoid constantly turning down invitations to group activities.