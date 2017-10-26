9 Works Under $3,000 to Collect at IFPDA

Working between sculpture, photography, and other media, Saban has proven herself a witty conceptualist. Here we get the same large, dark rectangle in each piece, but with a twist that renders each of the 38 variants a little different: the artist’s own thumb, pressed into the ink in order to deposit a single fingerprint on the print’s border. As a gallery representative explained, it falls neatly into a larger lineage of artists who incorporated fingerprints into their work as a sort of subtle authorial flourish, from Albrecht Dürer to Chuck Close.





—Scott Indrisek