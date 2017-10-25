9 Works to Collect at ArtBO

The Venezuela-born titan of kinetic art, among other disciplines, Soto was always inventive with materials. His works are in a state of flux, flirting with optical illusion. “There are many ideas I have explored,” Soto has said, “but participation is something that I have always been aware of.” Ovalo en Rojo, for instance, combines Plexiglass and metal to explore concepts of color, abstraction, and spatial relationships. Keep your eye on it as you walk past, and its intricate geometries will move as you do.



