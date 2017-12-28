9 of the World’s Weirdest Museums

If you’re confused by the name of this museum, you are not alone; few know exactly what Jurassic technology is, if it in fact refers to anything at all. The elusively named institution began as a traveling museum in 1984, founded by artist and designer David Hildebrand Wilson and his wife, Diana, before taking root in an unassuming building in Culver City, L.A., in 1988. It functions less as a place to showcase their idiosyncratic collection of historical, ethnographic, and art objects, and more as an experimental space to explore the human practice of collecting.

It’s unclear how often its exhibitions change, if ever, but long-standing visitor favorites include “Garden of Eden on Wheels: Selected Collections from Los Angeles Area Mobile Home and Trailer Parks”—a display of mobile home dioramas, snapshots, and objects that explore the history of movable homes—and a series of stylish portraits of dogs that participated in the Soviet Space Program between 1959 and 1961.

If you can’t make it to L.A. to experience its uniqueness in person, you can read about it in the writer Lawrence Weschler’s book devoted to the peculiar and fascinating collection, Mr. Wilson’s Cabinet of Wonder: Pronged Ants, Horned Humans, Mice on Toast, and Other Marvels of Jurassic Technology (1995).



