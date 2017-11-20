At 91, Geta Brătescu Is Still Testing the Limits of Her Creative Freedom

At age 91, artist Geta Brătescu still likes to play. She draws with her eyes closed. She collages colorful shapes into ever-evolving patterns. She creates. She invents. She disrupts.

The pioneering Romanian conceptualist has always considered art a game—a “serious game,” as she clarified in a 2012 interview with curator Magda Radu. Even during her youth in 1930s Bucharest, she gravitated towards making art in lieu of more traditional children’s diversions. “As a child, drawing was my play,” she told curator Christophe Cherix in 2012. “Later, it became my passion—and something that helped me lead a happy life.”

Brătescu’s drawings are front and center in her latest show, “Geta Brătescu. The Leaps of Aesop,” at Hauser & Wirth. It’s the artist’s first-ever solo in New York, and the most recent in a succession of exhibitions (including representing Romania in this year’s Venice Biennale) that have given the artist long-overdue international recognition.

It also harnesses a powerful undercurrent of Brătescu’s work: her belief in the artist as an agent of freedom, play, and disorder—or “the artist as disruptor,” Radu explained, as she walked me through the installation on a recent afternoon.