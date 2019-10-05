Friday night’s evening sale of post-war and contemporary art at Christie’s was not a resounding success—the ensuing sale of Italian modernist works performed much better against expectations. But the sale did well enough to echo the sentiment expressed again and again across London this week: The art market is doing just fine. There has been plenty of hand-wringing over the implications of Brexit and the U.S.–China trade war, among plenty of other global crises, but the sales this week at Phillips, Sotheby’s, and Christie’s seem to mirror the swift sales happening at the Frieze fairs.

“Everyone was looking with trepidation at the London sales this week, especially as they mark the beginning of the auction calendar,” auctioneer Jussi Pylkkänen said at a post-sale press conference. “Obviously with the issues going on in the U.K., in Hong Kong, and around the world, there’s a sense of, ‘where are we headed?’ But in the art world, it’s been business as usual.”

The Frieze Week sales conclude on Saturday with Christie’s day auction of contemporary art.