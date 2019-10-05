While major painters produced very mixed results, works by a younger generation of artists inspired much more spirited bidding. Works by young market sensations
and
proved especially popular.
Hollowell’s elegant abstraction Lady in Green (2014) quickly surpassed its high estimate of £70,000 ($86,000) and, after a duel between phone bidders, sold to a buyer on the line with Christie’s Director and Senior Client Advisor Wei-Ting Jud for a hammer price of £290,000 ($357,000), or £359,000 ($442,000) with fees. The sale’s next lot, Self’s large mixed media work on canvas Sapphire (2015), sparked a frenzied bidding war between buyers in the room and on the phones, quickly pushing it past its high estimate of £150,000 ($185,000). The winning bid, placed by a woman seated at the back of the packed salesroom, was £320,000 ($394,000), which with fees came out to £395,000 ($487,000).