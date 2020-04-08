His work began getting attention for its artistic merit in 2008, and in 2014, he won the Prince Claus Award, which honors those in the cultural sector who make a positive impact on society. His inclusion in Documenta 14 in Kassel in 2017 further bolstered his reputation.
Rodríguez, however, does not see himself as an artist—at least not in the Western tradition. “We don’t really have that concept, but the closest one I can think of is iimitya, which in Muinane means ‘word of power,’” he explained. “All paths lead to the same knowledge, which is the beginning of all paths.”