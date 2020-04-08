“I learned about the forest the hard way,” Rodríguez states in the show’s catalog. “I had to be awake for long hours at night; I had to lend my ears to the elders and make special diets. Our learning was a spiritual process; that is why we consider knowledge as very valuable.”

It was this exceptional expertise that first drew Western scientists to Rodríguez’s work. In the 1980s, he became a guide for researchers in a project sponsored by the Colombian branch of Tropenbos International, a Dutch non-governmental organization whose mission is to study and protect the tropical rainforest.