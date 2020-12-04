Abraham Cruzvillegas Is Growing an Oasis of Healing Plants in a Miami Park

Cruzvillegas had initially planned a third iteration of his show “Hi, how are you, Gonzo?” for The Bass. That show ran at The Contemporary Austin and the Aspen Art Museum and included community events such as performances, book swaps, and ceramics classes. But when the pandemic made gathering unsafe, Cruzvillegas and curators Silvia Karman Cubiñá and Leilani Lynch started from scratch.

Yet Agua dulce is not a departure for Cruzvillegas. Like his larger practice, shaped by his upbringing in Colonia Ajusco, Mexico City, the bedrock of the installation is not the medium used but intangible ideas: transformation, collaboration, and “the local,” which includes everything from how the materials are sourced to how the nearby community is engaged.