Adam Pendleton Brings Opera (and Malcolm X) to Frieze

Adam Pendleton is sitting in his Sunset Park, Brooklyn, studio, reading me a seemingly free-associative text that will end up in an unexpected place: A pop-up experimental opera (of sorts) that the artist is staging this Saturday at Frieze New York. The text itself is a strange marvel—rhythmic and wild, obscure and hypnotic. It was originally performed by the artist as part of The Revival, a 2007 Performa commission, where its confounding parade of phrases—forest, fat chance, erotic—were interrupted by a gospel choir singing the word “glory.”

If Pendleton decided to quit his career as a visual artist, he’d still have longevity as a poet. The written word, and books, have always been central to the 33-year-old artist’s practice, even as his work has taken disparate physical forms: silkscreened mirrors, multimedia performances, minimalist sculpture, immersive interventions, D.I.Y. historical preservation, and an unconventional and evolving artist’s-book-cum-essay-compendium, Black Dada Reader, which will get a mass-market release this fall.

Pendleton has a true bibliophile’s passion for printed matter, both what it contains and how it can convey information. He might take an image from a book and blow it up until its specificity is all but lost. Sources are often obscure; installation views of exhibitions jumble with loaded images from political history. Words are enlarged or cropped into jittery fragments.