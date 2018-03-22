For the better part of the last decade, the K11 Art Foundation has quietly but surely built up its presence in the international art world. Who’s buying up cutting-edge works at Frieze London? K11. The Armory Show’s 2014 China Symposium and Chinese artist Cheng Ran’s residency-cum-exhibition at the New Museum? Both sponsored by K11. The Venice Biennale pop-up exhibition of Liang Yuanwei, curated by the Centre Pompidou’s Loïc Le Gall? Mounted by K11. The Serpentine Galleries, Centre Pompidou, New Museum, and MoMA PS1’s respective pop-ups in Shanghai and Hong Kong? Yup, all at K11.

Since its founding in 2010, the foundation has opened exhibition spaces in Hong Kong and Shanghai, established a residency program in Wuhan, and mounted more than 60 exhibitions that have helped define the vanguard in Chinese contemporary art. The next phase of its expansion officially kicks off next week during Art Basel in Hong Kong with the foundation’s first exhibition curated without an international partner (instead by its new artistic director, Venus Lau), and a new museum opening in Guangzhou with a show by photographer Chen Wei.

K11’s rapid rise to art-world ubiquity illustrates both the ambition of its founder, billionaire Chinese real estate and jewelry scion Adrian Cheng, and the art industry’s definitive pivot to Asia as dealers and institutions seek to engage the region’s rapidly growing number of billionaires and reflect the rising influence of its artists.

The 38-year-old Cheng does not mince words when describing that ambition. His goal is nothing less than “to create a contemporary Chinese culture,” he said when we met last November in a wood-paneled room at the top of a Shanghai tower that holds offices for two of Cheng’s companies (the Hong Kong-based real estate group New World Development, and Chow Tai Fook Jewelry Group, both founded by his grandfather Cheng Yu-tung, are among his largest holdings). The tower sits atop one of Cheng’s K11 “Art Malls,” as his department stores are known, a growing number of which house a K11 Art Foundation exhibition space alongside their retail offerings.