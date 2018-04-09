Adrian Piper’s Massive MoMA Survey Will Force You to Face Your Prejudices

Free #2 (1989) is comprised of two poster-size appropriated images—one of a lynched black man with the words “land of the free” written across his neck, the other of a man being attacked by a police dog (“home of the brave”). The piece calls into question America’s ever-present history of brutality and surveillance of its minority citizens—something the population and its governing institutions, by Piper’s reckoning, tacitly accepts. (In 2007, after discovering she was listed as a suspicious traveler by the U.S. Transportation Security Administration, Piper moved to Berlin in a kind of self-imposed exile, where she established the Adrian Piper Research Archive.) Pretend #1 (1990)—a group of eight images of black men, including Martin Luther King Jr.—speaks to the country’s complicity in this status quo. Each image is paired with one word from a sentence that Piper returns to again and again in her work: “Pretend not to know what you know.”

In Cornered (1988), a haunting video installation, Piper invites us to sit in a setting that recalls one of the many classrooms she has taught in over the years (in 1991, the artist became the first black woman to receive academic tenure in philosophy in the United States). Piper appears on a small TV screen, declaring “I’m black” in a mild-mannered, sarcastic tone. She goes on to explain that this revelation may shock viewers because the artist could easily pass as white. Indeed, the notion of passing and the ridiculousness of racial categorization, in various ways, runs throughout Piper’s practice, from the self-explanatory Self-Portrait Exaggerating My Negroid Features (1981) to a 2012 work in which she satirically recasts herself as “neither black nor white but rather 6.25% grey.”

The exhibition is further laced with pointed attempts to upset racial and gender norms, like Piper’s late-1980s series “My Calling (Card) #1 (Reactive Guerrilla Performance for Dinners and Cocktail Parties).” A red sign—“JOIN THE STRUGGLE TAKE SOME FOR YOUR OWN USE”—encourages visitors to take one of three cards intended to address sexual harassment or racist behavior. “Do not touch, tap, pat, stroke, prod, pinch, poke, grobe or grab me,” reads one. Another card is intended to be given to a friend who has ignorantly made a hateful comment: “I regret any discomfort my presence is causing you, just as I am sure you regret the discomfort your racism is causing me.”