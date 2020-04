My Advice for Collectors Navigating the Art Market amid COVID-19

Right now, most collectors have more pressing matters to worry about than buying art. They’ve pressed the pause button and will likely re-engage with the art market only when there is less uncertainty about the depth of the economic downturn and the path to recovery. This is especially true for collectors who own businesses, are senior executives at companies facing financial distress, or whose family members have been stricken with the virus.

While a guess, my sense is that at least 80 percent of buyers in the United States with the means and desire to spend $50,000 or more on a work of art are sitting on the sidelines now. This is despite all the valiant efforts of galleries and auction houses to digitally engage with their clients. For most collectors, seeing something in person—be it at an art fair, a gallery, or an auction preview—is an important and fun part of the buying experience. Without it, they are quite comfortable deferring what is an expensive and discretionary purchase.

For collectors who have continued to engage with the art market, a mismatch in price expectations has prevented deals from getting done. Buyers are looking for significant discounts on pre-virus prices, in the region of 50–60 percent. But discretionary sellers are holding firm on work they consigned before the crisis hit. Business owners and other collectors needing to generate liquidity may consider selling works from their collections at lower prices in the coming months. But their first stop is often their private banker to see if they can borrow more to fund their liquidity needs, rather than selling art and incurring sales commissions and capital gains taxes. Sellers of high-quality material remain scarce.

A lurking issue for the marketplace is that art fairs, auction houses, and galleries are likely to be among the last businesses permitted to reopen. Moreover, collectors as a group tend to tilt older. As such, even when the art world “reopens,” many collectors are likely to remain cautious about re-engaging with the physical art world until COVID-19 testing and therapeutics are available. Those who are especially risk-averse may even delay going to an art fair, Broadway show, or restaurant until a vaccine is available, which may not be for another 18 months.