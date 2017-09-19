Africa Gets Its First Major Contemporary Art Museum—but Challenges Lie Ahead

In 2011, the South African artist Nicholas Hlobo presented Iimpundulu Zonke Ziyandilandela at the 54th Venice Biennale. The celebrated artist’s sculptural installation, whose title translates to “All the Lighting Birds Are After Me,” alludes to the Xhosa myth that sees the bird as an evil, vampiric creature, summoned to do the bidding of tribal witch doctors.

In mythology, the Lightning Bird can metamorphose into the form of an attractive male who preys on unwitting women. In bringing the legend to life, Hlobo, a gay artist, reimagined it as deeply personal tale, one that both honors and challenges African traditions and taboos—in this case, ideas about masculinity on the continent.

Hlobo’s Lightning Bird—or hamerkop, the real-world African breed that is believed to correspond to the mythological creature—is the first artwork that will welcome visitors to Africa’s new Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa (Zeitz MOCAA), which opens to the public on Friday, September 22nd. Shrouded in pink light, with wings covered in satin ribbons, the giant creature is suspended amid the sound of birdsong that fills the grand concrete atrium.