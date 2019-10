Agnes Denes’s Manhattan Wheatfield Has Only Grown More Poignant

Walter de Maria To be fair, Denes wasn’t the first artist to intervene in New York’s landscape.had set up his Earth Room (1977)—a SoHo loft filled with dirt—a few years prior. Yet Denes’s work was infinitely more accessible than that of her peers. When she harvested her crop in August, the yield served as horse feed for the city’s mounted police, and the grains traveled to become part of an exhibition, “The International Art Show for the End of World Hunger,” which traveled to 28 cities. “Individuals took away the seeds at the harvest day itself and from the exhibition,” Denes recalled. “They were in thousands of little packets!”

As with all temporary land artworks, Wheatfield—A Confrontation lives on only within memory and photographs that documented the work. And the pictures are stunning. In one of the most frequently reproduced images, Denes stands in the middle of the golden field, staff in her hand. In a striped button-down and jeans, her legs mostly submerged in her crop, she looks like she could be out on the prairie. The high rises behind her create a simultaneously humorous and foreboding contrast: In a match between a solitary person and the hulking architecture, it’s obvious who’d win. Another striking picture captures just the field itself and, beyond, the Statue of Liberty. The symbol of American freedom appears to rise from the crop.