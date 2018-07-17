Agnes Martin on How to Be an Artist

Martin believed her best work came from a well of personal happiness, which she discussed extensively. “The goal of life is happiness and to respond to life as though it were perfect is the way to happiness,” she explained in a 1987 lecture at the Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture. “It is also the way to positive artwork.”

When hunting for inspiration, she told the artists, ask yourself: “What kind of happiness do I feel with this music or this picture?” The answer, she suggested, could be a springboard for their work, and lead to better understanding of oneself. “Make happiness your goal,” she continued. “Say to yourself: ‘What do I like and what do I want…’Ask your mind for inspiration about everything.”

For Martin, concepts of happiness and beauty were interconnected. One fed the other, and both provided fodder for her work. “Beauty illustrates happiness; the wind in the grass, the glistening waves following each other, the flight of birds, all speak of happiness,” she continued. “The clear blue sky illustrates a different kind of happiness and soft dark night a different kind.”

It was through observation of the world’s natural beauty—and the feelings of happiness and serenity it inspired—that Martin was able to paint. “When I think of art, I think of beauty,” she wrote in the opening of her 1989 essay. “Beauty is the mystery of life. It is not in the eye it is in the mind. In our minds there is awareness of perfection.”