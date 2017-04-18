This Agoraphobic Photographer Uses Google Street View to Travel the World

It’s Monday night in England, and already today photographer Jacqui Kenny visited Tunisia, wandered through the sandy streets of Senegal, and went for a quick jaunt in Belgium—all without leaving her house.

Kenny lives with agoraphobia, an anxiety condition that causes individuals to avoid venturing into crowded or remote places, for fear of having a panic attack and being unable to escape or find help. For some, at its worst, this can mean a fear of leaving home. To counter this, Kenny roams the globe via Google Street View, and virtually combs streets and landscapes to snap screenshots for her photography series “Agoraphobic Traveller.”

In some 26,000 screenshots and counting, she’s caught unsuspecting subjects—from a young couple kissing on a curb in Chile to three camels crossing an empty highway in United Arab Emirates—through her unlikely lens.