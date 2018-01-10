You can find the Artsy Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, or the podcasting app of your choice. Don’t forget to rate the show and leave us comments; we’d love to hear from you.
On this episode, we look ahead to 2018. From continuing allegations of sexual harassment to the Met’s new ticketing policy to a wealth of upcoming women-centric shows, these are the issues and exhibitions we’ll be keeping an eye on in the new year.
This podcast is hosted by Artsy Associate Editor Isaac Kaplan, joined for this edition by Executive Editor Alexander Forbes and Editor Casey Lesser. It was produced by Associate Editor Abigail Cain.
