You can find the Artsy Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, or the podcasting app of your choice. Don’t forget to rate the show and leave us comments; we’d love to hear from you.

On this episode, we look ahead to 2018. From continuing allegations of sexual harassment to the Met’s new ticketing policy to a wealth of upcoming women-centric shows, these are the issues and exhibitions we’ll be keeping an eye on in the new year.