Over the past three years, we’ve seen the eerie powers of AI algorithms serving up bogus faceswap videos ranging from hilarious to seriously disconcerning: Nicholas Cage replacing other actors in films, a Jordan Peele-voiced mimicry of Barack Obama, and famous actresses having their faces superimposed into incest porn. On the still-image side, tech company Nvidia has been hard at work producing lifelike, generated images of unassuming people who look like they could be the faces of future friendly neighborhood bots. Ever since Redditors coined the term deepfake for AI–edited or –generated videos of humans in 2017, we’ve seen the writing on the wall; soon enough we won’t be able to trust our own eyes and will rely on the same companies funneling money into AI research to come up with solutions for discerning the truth in this new reality.

These neural networks from Moscow are fed endless images showing the “facial landmarks” of humans, then trained to extract the particular features from a static portrait and recreate them in a video format. It can be done with one image, like the Mona Lisa, but the resulting “person” will be limited in their range of motion and emotion. However if the goal is to create a new video of a real person, and the algorithm can be trained using multiple frames from the source video, it can create a much more believable deepfake.