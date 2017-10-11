Ai Weiwei Installs Fences across New York, Making Locals Face the Refugee Crisis

Ai Weiwei is a busy man. During his last major moment in New York, within the span of a few days he unveiled four gallery shows, unleashed on Tania Bruguera, and gave Trump Tower the finger. Now, his 300-piece Public Art Fund commission “Good Fences Make Good Neighbors” is taking over the entire city, and at the same time, Human Flow, his new documentary on the refugee crisis, is opening in theaters.

The projects are clearly intertwined. A half hour into Human Flow, a striking statistic appears onscreen. “When the Berlin Wall fell in 1989, there were 11 countries around the world with border fences and walls,” it reads. “By 2016, 70 countries had built border fences and walls.” Ai cited this figure again on Tuesday morning as he introduced his massive new Public Art Fund project, for which he’s mounted a variety of fences across Manhattan, the Bronx, and Queens.

Taking its name from the Robert Frost poem Mending Wall, the sprawling public show activates over 300 sites across all five boroughs, with site-specific artworks, ranging from large-scale, interactive sculptures to 200 banners, 100 documentary images appearing on bus stops and LinkNYC kiosks, and graphics that will adorn five city newsstands. Among 18 sculptures total, the hallmark pieces are installed at Doris C. Freedman Plaza (located at the southeast entrance to Central Park), around the Unisphere in Corona Park, Queens, and within the historic Washington Square Park Arch.

Together, these elements draw attention not only to the global refugee crisis, which has seen over 65 million people displaced in recent years, but also to the problematic function of fences today, both the physical and metaphorical kind—from border walls to discriminatory policy.