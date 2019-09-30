Ai Weiwei Reminds Us That Freedom Is a Struggle in Major Museum Show

The Kemper exhibition demonstrates the range of Ai’s concerns, from warfare to historical preservation, migration to memory. His materials, too, are expansive: Legos, video, wallpaper, installation, prints, ceramics, and tear gas canisters are all on view. Within his studio, Ai finds infinite personal freedom. If he can’t single-handedly galvanize universal change, he’ll keep undermining political structures through his thoughtful, angry, moving, and singular practice. Describing what art means to him, he noted his work’s personal, intimate dimension. “It’s satisfaction,” he said. “It’s revenge. It’s all about me.”
No matter how fraught the political climate becomes, Ai told me he has faith in artists and agitators—“those people who initiate individual consciousness and their own moral standing, standing up to express their feelings. It’s a rare case for individuals to have their own voice.”