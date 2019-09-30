Ai Weiwei Reminds Us That Freedom Is a Struggle in Major Museum Show

At the center of the gallery, a set of eight coffin-like wooden structures, collectively titled Rebar and Case (2014), commemorate the victims of the 2008 earthquake in China’s Sichuan Province. Schools collapsed due to their shoddy, cheap, public constructions, killing the students inside. Yet according to Ai, the Chinese government has covered up these tragedies and refused to take responsibility for its role.

The exhibition’s second section, “Rupture,” revolves around Ai’s work that connects historical forms of craftsmanship with contemporary globalization. A monumental artwork at the center of the gallery, Through (2007–08), unites old wooden tables, beams, and pillars from dismantled Qing Dynasty (1644–1912) temples. The Communist Party destroyed many of the original structures in an attempt to erase China’s monarchic past. Out of the ruins, Ai created an immersive, open structure. Beams slant into one another and pass through tables, giving viewers the opportunity to walk through and examine the salvaged pieces from myriad angles.