Ai Weiwei Turns the Surveillance State into an Instagram-Friendly Game

“Hansel & Gretel,” a disastrously misguided collaboration between Ai Weiwei and the Swiss architects Jacques Herzog and Pierre de Meuron, brings drones, infrared cameras, and a whole lot of moody darkness to the Park Avenue Armory. Unfortunately, though, what the trio intended as an unnerving immersion in contemporary surveillance culture becomes something else entirely: an awkwardly whimsical exercise in seeing and being seen.

Visitors enter the Armory through the back entrance on Lexington Avenue, where they’re confronted with a stark message on the wall (“What would be a suspicious text?”) before meandering down a sparsely lit passageway that’s about as inviting as one of Bruce Nauman’s claustrophobic corridors. This is meant as a kind of visual or emotional palate cleanser for viewers before they step out into the enormity of the Wade Thompson Drill Hall itself, which has been transformed into a tableaux of spotlights and whirring electronics.

Guests are able to wander the floor of the hall, which has been given a slight curvature, as if everyone is walking across the top of a submarine. A series of 56 computers with infrared cameras canvas the area, tracking and photographing all human motion. Stand in one place for a few seconds and the technology will freeze and project your ghostly afterimage on the floor itself; with creative choreography (and perhaps a bit of spinning in place), it’s possible to generate a lingering chain of grainy portraits, one’s limbs multiplied, hazy, lo-fi.

At intervals, a suite of drones swoops into the space, their insectile buzzing a complement to the atmospheric paranoia Ai, Herzog, and de Meuron are trying to conjure.