This Airbnb Alternative Lets You Vacation in Modernist Homes Designed by Famous Architects

In 2013, Connie Lindor and Scott Muellner faced an unexpected opportunity when a major fire nearly destroyed a historic duplex they owned together in Minneapolis.

Trained architects, the pair had been friends and frequent collaborators since meeting on the first day of school at the University of Minnesota College of Design. They worked together at the offices of Minnesota architects like Julie Snow (of Snow Kreilich Architects), Vincent James, and David Salmela, and beginning in the early 2000s, ran a design store together, called Redlurered. But in 2006, their paths diverged; Lindor got an MBA and joined a software startup, while Muellner began work at an architecture and design company. In 2013, inspired by the prospect of designing that the fire had initiated, they became collaborators again.

“We immediately began the two-year renovation with the goal of making the 1910 building better than it originally was,” Muellner explains. “We wanted to build a modern cabin, and thought renting it would help cover the costs.” And while the cabin was never built, the idea for PlansMatter was born.