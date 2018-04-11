The Alabama Women Who Made Their Quilts a Part of Modern Art

The quilter Gloria Hoppins, for instance, seems to have similar geometric fascinations as Josef Albers, while the mystique and calm depths of Pearlie Pettway Hall call to mind the meditative mind of Agnes Martin. These comparisons, however, tend to overshadow the quilts’ less-heralded links to West African art and weaving traditions.

Recently, art forms traditionally associated with craft—textile arts in particular—have enjoyed greater exposure and popularity in the art world, a development for which the quilts of Gee’s Bend also played a large role. In 2002, the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, in collaboration with the nonprofit Tinwood Alliance, presented a seminal exhibition of 70 Gee’s Bend quilts. The show became a national hit, traveling to 11 other cities and launching an explosion of interest in the quilts, the artists, and their community.

The exhibition was the brainchild of Bill Arnett, a white art dealer from Georgia, who, through his Tinwood Alliance, took a liking to what he called “black vernacular art.” Soon, Gee’s Bend quilts that had sold for a few bucks (if they sold at all) were going for tens of thousands of dollars. Jane Fonda gave Tinwood a million dollars in support, and Kathy Ireland licensed the quilt designs for a home goods line of furniture, lamps, and bric-a-brac.

Gee’s Bend hasn’t changed that much, though. Money—some of which got entangled in legal disputes with the Arnett family and other outsiders—found its way to many of the quilters, but over 50 percent of the community’s population still lives below the poverty line. Women in Gee’s Bend still quilt, though, and their works continue to tell an American story that’s still being sewn.