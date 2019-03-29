Alec Soth Spent a Year Meditating and Nearly Quit Photography. Now He’s Back.

I Know How Furiously Your Heart Is Beating marks a new chapter in Soth’s photography. The series, a collection of portraits and interior scenes created during informal encounters with subjects, comes in the wake of a year-long hiatus. Soth retreated to the solitude of the farmhouse, to meditate and experiment with new forms of artmaking, before recalibrating his approach to photography entirely. I wanted to speak with Soth about conveying the inner lives of his sitters, something he’s sought after for over 15 years. What can a photograph really tell us about a person? That question underpins his latest work.

Soth entered the art world in the early aughts with portraits of people living in small towns that hinge on intimacy and solitude; the images color the settings as vividly as their residents. There’s a tidal pull to his work: the current of the Mississippi River guiding him from place to place for Sleeping by the Mississippi (2004); or passion and loneliness flowing and crashing together in Niagara (2006). But Soth doesn’t just observe—he’s a presence in the images, too. You can sense him in his subjects’ ineffable gaze. But they aren’t just looking at him—they’re looking at you, too.