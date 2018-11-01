Alex Katz on 10 Artists Who Inspire Him

Poussin Picasso Léger Fragonard Hubert Robert “Henri Rousseau is a terrific image-maker. His was the only art book I had for 20 years. I liked Rousseau because he was like a French classicist in space. His spatial development in the paintings seemed as well worked-out as’s,’s,’s or’s. They were all good at spatial mechanics. One of the things about French art is what is referred to as plastic. They were all good at working out and depicting the space in their paintings. French plastic painting can be decorative. In American art, we think of plastic painting as being non-decorative, because it goes into a more physical space. Like that of, who’s a good 3-D painter, Rousseau’s painting is just good enough to get him around the canvas. It isn’t any great shakes….

Renoir “He doesn’t give you much in terms of local surfaces. There are signs of the surface, rather than paintings of the surface. He’s more like Poussin than. He works with his colors and grays beautifully. He never makes any mistakes in colors, and he can work into higher-chroma colors very smoothly. He goes gracefully from dull grays and greens to reds within a painting….

“Rousseau’s images have the flatness and directness of a photograph, but they also seem to come from his unconscious and, somehow, this makes them more real than a photograph.

I admire his range of subject matter and form enormously—to be able to go into the grand poetic paintings of the lady on the couch, of the tigers running into the rain, and do them well; to paint prosaic things—still lifes, and little street scenes; and then do people, too. He’s a painter who really extended himself in terms of forms. Rousseau has images that are so inventive and so strange, and they communicate so well. I think his technique was unextended, however. The actual painting technique is mechanical.”



