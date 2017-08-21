Alexander Calder’s Jewelry Turns People into Living Sculptures

In 1930, a 32-year old Alexander Calder presented his soon-to-be wife Louisa James with a small ring. He’d crafted the piece with the help of a Parisian jeweler, carefully hammering the gold into a delicate spiral.

“I thought this would do for a wedding ring,” the American sculptor recalled in 1966. “But Louisa merely called this one her ‘engagement ring’ and we had to go to Waltham, nearby, and purchase a wedding ring for two dollars.” Calder would continue to gift his wife with handmade jewelry throughout their marriage: brooches inscribed with the date of an anniversary or birthday, statement necklaces hung with shards of colorful glass, and even buttons for a coat.

While she was his greatest muse, Louisa was far from the only one to wear Calder’s creations. The artist made more than 1,800 pieces of jewelry during his lifetime, the very first of which he crafted for his sister’s dolls at the very start of the 20th century. It wasn’t until age 29 that he returned to jewelry-making in earnest.