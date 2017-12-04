Since then, a posthumous retrospective of her work has traveled between WIELS in Brussels, the Hammer Museum in L.A., and the Wexner Center in Columbus, culminating at MoMA in New York in 2013. (In a catalogue that accompanied the exhibition, her practice was compared to that of Louise Bourgeois, Eva Hesse, and Paul Thek.)

This fall, in another step towards acknowledging Szapocznikow’s influence, the artist’s work is on view in her first U.K. retrospective, “Human Landscapes,” at the Hepworth Wakefield in Yorkshire. The exhibition traces the arc of her career through various phases of her shapeshifting, corporeal sculptures that capture human experiences and emotions: most notably, suffering, sexuality, and resilience.

“My gesture is addressed to the human body,” she wrote in 1972. “I want to exalt the ephemeral in the folds of our body, in the traces of our passage.”

Szapocznikow was born to a Jewish family in Kalisz, Poland, in 1926. Her early years were punctuated by a string of traumatic events and intermittent art education. After World War II broke out, in 1940, she and her family were sent to the Pabianice ghetto, and moved between a string of additional internment camps until the war’s end. During this period, she often helped her mother, a pediatrician, in the ghettos’ infirmeries.

By 1944, with a group of released prisoners, Szapocznikow made her way to Prague and soon became ensconced in the city’s creative community, taking classes at the Higher School of Arts and Industry. She continued her schooling at the École Nationale Supérieure des Beaux-Arts in Paris, in 1948, but a bout of tuberculosis forced the young artist to abandon her studies and return to Poland.