When is a painting not enough? For Aliza Nisenbaum—best known for her tender portraits of immigrants, several of which were on view at this year’s Whitney Biennial—an artwork is simply a way to access a deeper sense of community and interpersonal exchange.

Her latest exhibition at the Minneapolis Institute of Art, which opens on September 28th, finds her venturing into new territory, embedding with disparate groups, from the museum’s own security guards to Somali women affiliated with a nearby public garden. The show includes a public space that will allow local groups to host their own programming, from union meetings to Dia de Los Muertos activities and, possibly, the occasional museum-guard jam session.

It’s a somewhat logical progression for the artist, who initially planned to pursue social work rather than art. She studied psychology in Mexico City—where she was born and raised, the child of a Norwegian-American mother and a Russian-Mexican father—before changing course and applying to art school in Chicago. There, abstraction initially compelled her, but she says that she always felt a strong pull toward real-world engagement and philosophy, working alongside professors like former Whitney Biennial curator Michelle Grabner and Gregg Bordowitz (of ACT UP fame). “It was frustrating,” she recalls. “I was making paintings that wanted to have all these ideas, but they were abstract.”

Nisenbaum relocated to New York, where she was influenced by her friend, the painter Josephine Halvorson, known for hyper-detailed depictions of ordinary things: weathered walls, windows, fireplaces. Nisenbaum found a new subject in flowers, which she would purchase around her neighborhood and then render at scale. That might sound impersonal, but for the artist, it was a way to “think about how to paint objects that represented trade between Mexico and the U.S. in some way.” She thought of the small bundles of gardenias that street vendors sell in Mexico City, as well as her mother—an amateur painter with a floral fixation.