Audrey Gelman thinks a lot about what make women tick. As the co-founder of the all-female co-working and social space, The Wing, fielding women’s concerns has become her job—and providing them with comfortable, inspiring spaces, her passion.

“Our members say that they’re more productive in an all-female space,” she mused, from The Wing’s third and newest venue in Dumbo, Brooklyn, which opened its doors this week. “That this is an affirming environment, where they feel empowered to take more professional and creative risks.”

When I spoke with Gelman, she was perched in front of a towering wall of color-coded books, written only by women. Behind her, I glimpsed Angie Thomas’s young adult novel The Hate U Give (2017), whose protagonist is a black teenage activist; Robin Morgan’s Sisterhood is Forever (2003), an anthology of feminist texts; and yes, Helen Fielding’s cult fiction guilty-pleasure, Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016), about multiple partners and motherhood.

Artworks by female artists also dotted the wall. Take Lana Barkin’s photograph of two women walking arm-in-arm, or Devra Freelander’s sculptural orb emblazoned with the confidence-boosting slogan “Bad Bitch.” What’s more, the silky, soothing voice of Mary J. Blige (recently, the first person to earn Oscar nominations for songwriting and acting in the same year) floated over the room.