For Amanda Ross-Ho, Losing Her Studio Was a Creative Gain

Los Angeles-based artist Amanda Ross-Ho is that rare thing: a conceptual artist with a sense of humor. Moving across media, from sculpture to textiles and painting, her work often hides a strange complexity within what seems absurd, comic, or easily accessible.

A case in point is her most recent exhibition at Mitchell-Innes & Nash in New York, on view through October 14th. It bears the wink-wink title “MY PEN IS HUGE,” and includes a dozen large paintings of clocks, as well as a set of work tables covered in art supplies and oversized novelty objects that Ross-Ho purchased on the internet. For the month of August, she set up shop within the gallery itself, setting herself the “athletic” goal of completing everything on-site.

I spoke with the artist about her latest installation, the influence of her family, and the upside of losing the lease on her long-time studio.





Scott Indrisek: Clocks are an important motif in your most recent show. I’m curious: What’s your own relationship to time?

Amanda Ross-Ho: I’m always thinking about time management both in literal and poetic ways. I wouldn’t say I’m altogether punctual. But I’m definitely a person who is thinking about time as an ecology, trying to Tetris all of the little components that fit into the day, being a little bit obsessive-compulsive in terms of stacking my own efficiencies.

But also, the reason for my meditation on time as of late is this larger thinking about time as a material. That partially comes from thinking about the longer arc of how you age, as an artist, how you develop a long-term relationship with the components of your practice. I’m having that diagnostic moment—thinking about where I am in my career, where I am as a human being. There’s a bridge between those two metabolisms of thinking of time as a subject: that day-to-day murkiness, but then also the longer, slower grind of time’s more geological pace.