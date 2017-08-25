America’s Most Absurd Laws, in Pictures

In Nevada, it is illegal to put an American Flag in a bar of soap. In Georgia, picnics are prohibited in graveyards. In Connecticut, a regulation states that pickles must bounce to officially be considered pickles. And in Louisiana, it is illegal to gargle in public.

These are just a few of the alleged rules that sparked photographer Olivia Locher’s series, “I Fought the Law” (2013–16). The body of work, which visualizes 50 of America’s most bizarre regulations, is whimsical and delightfully outlandish. But it also poses some serious questions: Where did these laws come from? How could they possibly be true? And is our legal system really that arbitrary?

Locher, a self-described do-gooder, began pondering these conundrums in 2012. “One night, my friend announced that it’s illegal to have an ice cream cone in your back pocket in Alabama,” Locher tells me. “That off-hand comment stuck with me.”