“Before quarantine, ‘Humans of Chinatown London’ was something to bring light to the people and business owners of Chinatown,” explained Lam. “But after quarantine, I see it as a way of showing the humanity behind Chinatown [through] stories of immigration, of their families, their passions, their upbringing.”
In addition to navigating an increased number of hate crimes, many Chinatown restaurants have had to either temporarily close and lay off their staff, or attempt to survive on takeaways. In the wake of COVID-19, “Humans of Chinatown London” takes on additional significance by preserving the stories of those whose tireless labor built Chinatown while the neighborhood stands in doubt.