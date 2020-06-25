The COVID-19 pandemic has completely upended society around the globe, but the full extent of its long-term impact on already marginalized populations and communities remains to be seen. The indefinite closure of many local family-owned businesses in response to COVID-19 has, in many cases, added additional stress in areas already combating gentrification.

Bearing witness to their rapidly changing neighborhoods, artists are creating new works to honor and document their communities during this uncertain moment in time. From London’s Chinatown to San Francisco’s Mission District, these artists pay homage to the overlooked small businesses most at risk of displacement, displaying the precariousness of each establishment’s existence and using their platforms to direct support.