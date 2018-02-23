Why Andy Warhol Would Have Loved RuPaul’s Drag Race

Indeed, RuPaul and Warhol are a match made in drag heaven. Warhol’s portraits in drag remain a touchstone for artists and creative directors, 31 years after his death. Garage Magazine’s most recent cover riffs on the original snapshots, featuring Amy Adams dressed up like the artist dressed up like Marilyn Monroe. Wearing red lipstick, a white wig, and a striped tie, she takes Warhol’s gender-bending a step further: She’s a woman, dressed up as a man, dressed up as a woman. The self-portraits of Cindy Sherman, who once sat on the board of The Andy Warhol Foundation, are a natural outgrowth of Warhol’s playful manipulations of his artistic persona. British artist Grayson Perry, who often dresses in bright, pop-infused drag, is a further link between RuPaul and Warhol.

Warhol shot the drag portraits in the early 1980s, when he was already widely known. (New York’s Hugo Galerie gave him his first solo exhibition in 1952, and the Museum of Modern Art included him in a 1955 group show.) The series “Altered Images,” then, is also a riff on one of the artist’s favorite themes: celebrity. “Lady Warhol” was a masquerading star whose powdered face and big hair didn’t conceal the artist’s identity, but gave it another dimension.

To create the portraits, Warhol partnered with his assistant, Christopher Makos. The pair met at one of the artist’s dinner parties in 1976. Though Makos shot the series, Warhol attributed the pictures to himself: they involved his camera and film, and were made in his Factory. (Exact authorship, as a result, can get confusing—as you might notice here—with some sources attributing certain images to Makos rather than Warhol.)