When Is It Okay to Use Animals in Art?

In recent decades, the physical use of living and dead animals by artists has become increasingly common in artworks that range from performance spectacle to serious installation.

Take, for example, two years ago, when the late Arte Povera pioneer Jannis Kounellis brought a dozen live horses to Gavin Brown’s enterprise in the West Village to restage his seminal work Untitled (12 Horses) (1969). Or in 2006, when Banksy not-so-subtly used a live, painted elephant as a metaphor for, well, the elephant in the room.

And who could forget Damien Hirst? Throughout his career, the British artist has attracted the ire of animal rights advocates for his recurring use of sharks, livestock, butterflies, and other once-living things in works that sell for millions. In extreme cases, artists have even gone so far as to kill animals before an audience.

So where is the line drawn? What are the ethics of using animals in art?

Legal Rules





Whenever an exhibition involving animals pops up, protests of some sort or another are nearly always in tow. While Kounellis was in New York viewing his own exhibition, animal rights advocates picketed inside the show, despite the fact that the gallery insisted the animals were tended to and treated well.

The sound and the fury of such protests is not always effective, with exhibitions often continuing despite ethical concerns. Depending on your viewpoint, this could be because the artwork is ultimately humane. Or it could be because our laws are “woefully inadequate to protect animals from exploitation or abuse,” which is what Joan Schaffner, an animal law professor at George Washington University, told Artsy recently via email.

The exact regulations governing the exhibition of animals vary from country to country, and from state to state within the United States. Across the nation, federal law provides a person with minimum provisions for the research, exhibition, and transport of animals under a 1966 statute known as the Animal Welfare Act (the primarily application of the law is around research). Only certain animals are protected, and institutions that meet the specifications under the law are required to get a permit from the United States Department of Agriculture.