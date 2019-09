What Anni Albers Learned as Paul Klee’s Student at the Bauhaus

In the upstairs galleries, simple, childlike drawings and watercolors by Klee are on view. They were all made in 1939—the year before he died. The pairing links two generations of influential modernists.

Anni Albers entered the Bauhaus as a student in 1922. She remembered taking one weaving course at the school with Klee—it was one of the few classes open to women —but Nicholas Fox Weber, an art historian and the director of the Josef and Anni Albers Foundation, has found evidence in her journals that she took more. While she found her instructor aloof, Anni always remembered how he advised his students to “take a line for a walk.” She applied the same principle in her tapestries, with complex lines made from thread instead of pencil or paint.