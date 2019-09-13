What Anni Albers Learned as Paul Klee’s Student at the Bauhaus

While the connections between Klee and Anni Albers are intriguing from a biographical standpoint, it goes without saying that Anni’s creations speak for themselves. At David Zwirner, Scroll (1962) unfurls down a gallery wall in shades of tan, mahogany, and other earthy tones. Against a tightly woven backdrop, lines protrude in hues of coffee and cream, turning at sharp angles and appearing to float down the tapestry like lines of writing.Shaped by Anni’s creative interpretation of Klee’s teachings and her own keen sensibility, Scroll is part-poem, part-manifesto on how weaving is a language unto itself.