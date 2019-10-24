“Only as your body goes through the space, as you interact with the sculpture, does that first encounter start becoming something that you can comprehend,” explained Cathleen Chaffee, chief curator at the Albright-Knox Art Gallery in Buffalo. “You make sense of it with your body—with your arms and hands as you start moving around it and experiencing it.” And while art museums typically operate under the assumption that art is seen, not touched, such rules dissolve in the galleries of Albright-Knox’s “Dark Rooms, Solid Light,” an exhibition devoted to McCall’s works, on view through November 3rd.

As you walk through McCall’s show, light collects on your body sending a cascade of shadows through the work, and altering the shapes projected onto the walls. Countless dust particles swarm in different directions, galvanized by every motion. For Chaffee, this is what makes McCall’s light works uniquely compelling: “They don’t just give you something to observe, you’re implicated.”