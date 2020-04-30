Appreciating Tseng Kwong Chi’s Radical Art, beyond His Photos of Keith Haring

Tseng’s final photographs—and his last trip with Haring—took place in Italy. While photographing Haring’s projects in London, Paris, Bordeaux, and Berlin throughout the years, Tseng took the opportunity to expand his “East Meets West” series into Europe. In Rome, he photographed himself in the early morning and late at night, waiting for a moment when the crowds had dissipated. In his journal, Haring mentioned accompanying Tseng for Rome, Italy (Coliseum, Night) (1989).
In 1989, Tseng tested positive for HIV and was hospitalized with pneumonia for approximately 15 months before he died. “The biggest blow, I believe, was when Keith died on February 16th when Kwong Chi was staying in a Toronto hospital,” Muna shared with Artsy. “It was the moment I saw in his eyes he gave up the fight. I brought him back to New York, where he died at home three weeks later on March 10, 1990.”