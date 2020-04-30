Appreciating Tseng Kwong Chi’s Radical Art, beyond His Photos of Keith Haring

In the span of a decade, the pair traveled the world together, from Paris to Tokyo. Haring introduced Tseng to Club 57, and Tseng introduced Haring to the Ritz Paris. Towards the end of his life, Haring would request that his bedroom be decorated like his suite at the Ritz. “They were quite inseparable,” Muna Tseng, Kwong Chi’s younger sister and trustee of his estate, told Artsy.

Their collaborations would permanently alter the canon of art history. Tseng Kwong Chi was one of the first people to see the significance of Haring’s subway drawings, volunteering to photograph and document them in 1981 before Haring could afford to compensate him. Haring would hop on a subway line, drawing on blank advertisement spaces along the way, and call Tseng once he reached the end of line. Grabbing his Nikon 35mm camera, Tseng would then ride the same line, racing to photograph Haring’s works before they were covered over or removed.