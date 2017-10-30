An Arachnophobe Faces Louise Bourgeois’s Iconic Spiders

But for Bourgeois, this subject was personal. Beginning in the late 1940s, she composed numerous drawings of spiders, later anthropomorphizing some of them with human faces or adding hands or feet to their wiry appendages. They surface as drypoint studies in her illustrated books, such as one titled Reproache: The Spider Is High (on Sugar), showing the cartoonish eight-legged fellow hanging upside down, looking rather startled with its mouth agape. She often depicted them in outsize form so that a giant spider is shown extended across the ceiling of an entire room, hovering from a silk thread. In one such image, a nude female figure stands beneath the matriarchal spider with outstretched arms, as though in ritualistic submission or exaltation. Like Bourgeois’s mother, perhaps, the spider here is all-powerful, but confined within a domestic space.

As with so much of Bourgeois’s work, her interest in spiders came from her early experiences. “We suffered from mosquitoes,” she once said, describing time spent in her family’s country home. “The only help was the spider. The spider is a friend.”

Bourgeois saw not only echoes of the archetypal mother in the eight-legged monster, but also a reflection of herself. In an interview, Bourgeois’s assistant, Jerry Gorovoy, likened the spider to the artist in the way that it “built its own architecture out of its body.” Like a spider’s silk, Bourgeois’s sculptures were an extension of herself, in her case a visceral and three-dimensional outpouring of her psychology. In her 1997 sculpture Spider (Cell), the creature stands guard over one of Bourgeois’s “cell” spaces, which contains objects that recall the artist’s childhood memories, including fabric scraps from antique tapestries and a pocketwatch that her grandfather once owned.

She would go on to make various iterations of her giant bronze spider sculptures, which have graced museums and public spaces all over the world, from the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao to London’s Tate Modern. Perched on gangly metal legs that end in points, viewers can walk beneath many of them and marvel (or recoil in horror) at their form.