Ossipoff’s own multicultural upbringing echoed Hawaii’s pluralist society. The son of a Russian military attaché, the architect was born in Siberia in 1907 and grew up in Tokyo. Fleeing Japan with his family following the Great Kantō Earthquake in 1923, Ossipoff first encountered Hawaii’s lush scenery while en route to Berkeley, California, where he would go on to study architecture. While the French Beaux-Arts system dominated Berkeley at the time, Ossipoff embraced the clean lines and functionality of an emergent modernism. In 1931, recently graduated, he moved to Honolulu with little professional experience, but quickly found work with the city’s leading firms. Within five years, he had established his own practice. Fluent in Japanese, Ossipoff collaborated with Japanese craftsmen, whose precision he exulted in. (Ossipoff possessed the modernist’s aesthetic militancy, the belief in the sacrosanct detail—some clients did not so much as buy a painting without his prior approval.)

Famously announcing a “war on ugliness” in a speech against the cheap proliferation of cookie-cutter housing developments, Ossipoff was an early proponent of design attuned to the sensitivities of its surroundings, working in sync with nature, rather than against it. In the 1970s, he predicted that “the design of buildings will be oriented toward energy conservation” as it had in the past, “before we were seduced into ignoring the elements by simply overcoming them with brute mechanical force, consuming, as we were told, limitless, cheap energy.” Calling air-conditioners “the root of all evil,” he designed ecologically friendly tactics for cooling. In his work, Ossipoff was careful to move as little earth and fell as few trees as possible, all while working with local, readily available materials such as volcanic stone, redwood, and koa and ohi’a woods.